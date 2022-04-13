SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A judge today ruled that the suspect in a deadly 10th Street crash in Sioux Falls is not competent to stand trial, at this time.

Instead, Tayten Stebbins will spend up to four months at a residential facility, to see if he’ll eventually be able to help in his own defense for a future trial.

The judge based her decision today on a competency evaluation of Stebbins that included examining some 5,000 pages of medical records. The evaluation concluded that Stebbins’ memory is severely impaired due to brain damage he received in the May 2021 crash that killed two high school students on their way home from work.

Investigators say Stebbins was drunk, high on cocaine and driving more than 80 MPH over the speed limit when he ran a stop sign and hit their car.