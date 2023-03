SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A judge has ruled that a Sioux Falls mansion should stay standing.

The mansion has sat unfinished and vacant for years, leading to vandalisms, complaints and fines.

The city pushed to demolish the home last month. But the owners filed a lawsuit against the city in order to keep it because they said it’s nearly 90% complete.

Monday, the Honorable Judge Lange noted that razing the home would be wasteful, unfortunate, and somewhat irrational.