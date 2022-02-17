SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of child pornography.

Matthew Jock is now the second former officer from the department to face child porn charges, following the arrest, earlier this month of Luke John Schauer. The police chief says this latest arrest has led to another black eye for the department.

A judge set bond for Jock at $25-thousand Thursday. He’s facing five felony counts of possession, manufacturing or distribution of child pornography, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Court papers say a cyber tip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted South Dakota authorities about a Kik Messenger user account containing child pornography.

“That tip led them to Mr. Jock at his residence in south Sioux Falls, Lincoln County. Ultimately, he was arrested yesterday afternoon without incident,” Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said.

Court papers say former Sioux Falls police officer, 23-year-old Matthew Jock, admitted to investigators that the Kik Messenger account reported in the tip was his. The affidavit also says the user had sent at least five media files containing child pornography to other user accounts. And, that it appears the files were sent from Jock’s Sioux Falls home.

“There’s no information that leads us to believe at this point in time that there are any local victims,” Wollman said.

Court papers say one of the video files shows an 8-10-year-old girl performing a sex act on a man.

The chief of police says the allegations against Jock are a breach of trust with the community and will not be taken lightly by the department.

“We will continue to hold people accountable for their actions regardless of their position and there’s no room for this within our organization or any organization within our community,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Wollman says the investigation is on-going and isn’t sure if more people will be arrested in connection to those five files that were allegedly sent by Jock.

The local Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement Thursday about Jock’s arrest, calling the allegations “unforgivable.”