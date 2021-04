SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Mission, South Dakota, man was sentenced to one year in prison for cutting man with a knife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in an April 5 news release.

Nicholas Miles Ten Fingers was also sentenced to one year of supervised release.

Ten Fingers cut a man with a knife on July 25, 2019, in Todd County.

Ten Fingers was indicted on Sept. 9. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 28.