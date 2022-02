BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has dismissed a sledding lawsuit against the city of Brookings.

Aaron Storm says he hurt his back in 2018 when his sled hit a drainage ditch in Larson Park.

The Texas man sued a year later, claiming the city didn’t block off the drainage ditch and didn’t have warnings posted.

This week a judged ruled in favor of the city of Brookings and dismissed the case.