Judge rules South Dakota petition gathering law unconstitutional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has ruled a South Dakota law that was supposed to take effect this summer is unconstitutional.

SD Voice filed a federal lawsuit in July. The ballot question committee, involving Democrat Cory Heidelberger, wanted to stop the state from enforcing House Bill 1094.

On Thursday, a judge ruled it violates the first amendment and cannot take effect July 2020.

The six-page law included several new requirements for people who circulate petitions, including badges with ID numbers. It also would have required them to put personal information into a public directory.

Page 1 of Noem Lawsuit
