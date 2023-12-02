WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s effort to throw out his 2020 election subversion case in Washington, dismissing the Republican’s claims that he’s immune from prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington on Friday knocked down Trump’s argument that he is shielded from prosecution because the actions he took in his failed bid to remain in the White House fell within his duties as commander-in-chief.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal.

The case accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss is scheduled to go trial in March.

An attorney for Trump declined to comment Friday evening.