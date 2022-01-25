Judge rejects mental health evaluation for murder suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Francis Lange | November 10, 2021

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland.

Attorneys for Francis Lange recently requested a mental health evaluation to determine whether he could plead “not guilty by reason of insanity.” The judge has rejected that request.

Lange is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside in November 2021. Three people died. Two survivors, including a 5-year-old child, were hospitalized.

Lange has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder.

His trial is scheduled for November 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 