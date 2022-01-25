Judge rejects mental health evaluation for murder suspect

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland.

Attorneys for Francis Lange recently requested a mental health evaluation to determine whether he could plead “not guilty by reason of insanity.” The judge has rejected that request.

Lange is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside in November 2021. Three people died. Two survivors, including a 5-year-old child, were hospitalized.

Lange has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder.

His trial is scheduled for November 2022.