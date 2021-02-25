Judge rules against the release of additional evidence in Ravnsborg crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge has granted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s request to stop South Dakota authorities, including Governor Kristi Noem from releasing any more reports, interviews or anything involving evidence from the deadly crash in September.
The judge also ordered that the interview videos be taken down from the Department of Public Safety’s website.
KELOLAND News obtained court documents that will be filed in Hyde County Friday morning. They include a request from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s lawyer asking a judge to stop the Governor and Department of Public Safety from releasing any more evidence in the case.
Judge John Brown issued a response, ordering that state officials must stop releasing evidence. He also ordered that the links to videos showing Ravsnborg meeting with investigators be removed from all state websites.