Judge: Nebraska man accuse of killing wife still a danger

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) – An Iowa judge has found that a South Sioux City man acquitted by reason of insanity of killing his wife continues to need psychiatric treatment.

A judge on Friday relied on a psychologist’s report filed in June saying 42-year-old Bei Sheng Chen will remain a danger for the foreseeable future and needs continued treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6, 2017, in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

Chen was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts. Evidence showed that Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him when he shot her.

