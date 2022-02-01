SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge listened to both sides of South Dakota’s latest abortion debate. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are suing to stop new abortion pill rules from taking effect.

The hearing at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls was conducted using a live video feed with 5 lawyers on the screen in front of Judge Karen Scheier.

Only two lawyers spoke, Diana Salgado from Planned Parenthoods Washington, DC office and Jonathan Mitchell who helped craft the new anti-abortion law in Texas.

At the heart of the argument is an executive order issued by Governor Kristi Noem directing the State Health Department to enforce new rules concerning medication abortions.

They would require women seeking a medication abortion to return to a doctor three times to receive drugs for a medication abortion.

Planned Parenthood says that’s not possible at South Dakota’s only abortion clinic because the doctor who prescribes the pills only flies to the state twice a week.

They say the new rules also create an added burden for those seeking an abortion, especially those who have to drive long distances.

The lawyer for the state told the judge women can still get a surgical abortion, so there really isn’t a burden.

Right now Noem’s executive order is on hold because of a temporary restraining order granted by Judge Schreier. She will next rule on Planned Parenthood’s request for a more permanent preliminary injunction. The Judge indicated she plans do that before the temporary restraining order runs out on February 9th

If the injunction is granted, the attorney for the Governor suggested today that they would appeal.

According to Planned Parenthood, 40 percent of the abortions in South Dakota are now medical abortions using a combination of two pills.