Judge drops community service from Ravnsborg sentence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New developments in the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Jason Ravnsborg will not need to do community service.

At the sentencing for the traffic charges for his driving before a deadly crash, the judge said Ravnsborg would need to talk with young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving once a year for five years.

That’s no longer the case.

The judge emailed attorneys on Tuesday, letting them know that he would not be required to do community service. The judge says since Ravnsborg didn’t get any suspended jail time, he can’t impose it.