This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The judge denied the injunction by the plaintiffs, which means the city can move forward with demolition, though the judge said the plaintiffs could sue the city if it proceeds. We apologize for the error.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A judge says the demolition of a Sioux Falls mansion would be “incredibly wasteful, unfortunate, and somewhat irrational” while also denying the homeowners motion for a preliminary injunction.

The mansion has sat unfinished and vacant for years, leading to vandalisms, complaints and fines.

The city pushed to demolish the home last month. But the owners filed a lawsuit against the city in order to keep it because they said it’s nearly 90% complete.

Judge Roberto Lange says the court must follow precedent and doesn’t have authority to “to impose on the parties a more rational result than razing of the home followed by likely more litigation.”