SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center announced Journey will be headlining a show in June.

The classic rock band will be joined by The Pretenders on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets for the show go on-sale on Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets at the KELOLAND Box Officer or online at ticketmaster.com.