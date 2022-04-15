SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The breakfast and lunch crowds have returned to a downtown Sioux Falls restaurant that’s been closed for renovations for the past three-and-a-half weeks. Diners are impressed with the new layout inside of Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café.

Some Josiah’s regulars almost didn’t recognize this newly-remodeled downtown destination when they first stepped inside.

“I was taken completely by surprise. I haven’t been here in a little bit. I didn’t even know renovations were happening so, yeah, completely new place here,” Kendra Hage of Inwood, IA said.

The renovations include a walled-off line for customers waiting to order at the counter, so they’ll no longer be standing alongside people sitting at the tables. There’s also more space in the restaurant after crews removed the walls of the old meeting room.

“In that other room, when it was closed-off, it just seemed dark and kind of alone and I think this makes it feel a little more open and inviting,” Josiah’s owner Kibbi McCormick said.

There’s also more room in the kitchen, plus double the space in the restrooms. The restaurant’s layout is more streamlined for customers because the flow is an important ingredient in the restaurant industry.

“After they ordered the food, they go over to a different section to get their drinks and their silverware, condiments, when before, you maybe went to this side to get your pop and you went over this way to get the silverware and staff so the flow now works so much better,” McCormick said.

Josiah’s has been closed since March 20th and the owner says it’s important to reopen ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

“Just so families could come in and have a good place to go and have some great food and service,” McCormick said.

“I need a place like this because I’m from out-of-town, so I like to have a place like this just to come and chill and get all my personal stuff taken care of, rather than working out of the office all of the time,” Hage said.

There are still some upgrades, like trim work, to finish in the days ahead. But after a three-and-a-half week wait the orders are ready again, for customers at Josiah’s.

“It’s awesome,” Hage said.

Josiah’s is also adding a meeting room for up to 20 people in its basement. That project should be finished by the end of the month.