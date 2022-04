HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair announced country music stars, Josh Turner and Elle King as the co-headliners for the grandstand.

The award-winning artists will perform on Saturday, September 3, with presales beginning June 6 for Friends of the Fair VIP presale. General ticket sales will begin on June 21.

This year’s fair runs from September 1 until September 5.