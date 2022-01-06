Josephine Raymundo sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 5 years suspended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a KELOLAND News investigation on a Hamlin County woman charged in the death of her 2-year old daughter.

On Tuesday, Josephine Raymundo was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 5-years suspended, on one count of child abuse.

She originally faced additional charges including Manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Jorgie Eagle Star, in June of 2020.

However, those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Under Raymundo suspended sentence she will have to comply with several requirements including an anger management assessment and taking parenting classes.