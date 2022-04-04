SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacy Jones is the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire (BGCSE), the organization announced Monday.

Jones’ role will be effective on April 11. BGCSE conducted its search process with the assistance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team.

Jones was the executive director of marketing and communications for Legacy Development and Consulting Company.

Before joining Legacy, she worked for Sanford Health for 13 managing public relations, corporate communications, and marketing through much of the health system’s major growth, according to the news release. Jones was also a journalist at KELO-TV for a decade.

Jones has also served on multiple non-profit boards in the Sioux Falls area including the Sioux Empire United Way and Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. She is currently president of Brandon Valley Band Parents, Inc. – a volunteer, non-profit organization supporting band students in the Brandon Valley School District.