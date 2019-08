SIOUX FALLS, SD ( KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino.

Officers responded to a holdup alarm at Jokerz Casino on West 12th Street at 12:45 a.m Saturday.

Police say a person showed a gun, then took money from a clerk and ran off.

No customers were inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect, who they say was wearing a disguise during the holdup.