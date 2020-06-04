Join us Thursday for Inside KELOLAND: Continuing the Conversation

Emotions are running high following the death of George Floyd.

There’s sadness and anger, especially toward the police. And as we saw during Sunday’s protests, there is plenty of pain right here in Sioux Falls.

Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we’ve invited several local leaders to talk about race relations in Sioux Falls.

Our guests include a student, a business owner, the mayor and police chief.

Be sure to join us for Inside KELOLAND: Continuing the Conversation. It will air Thursday night at 6:30.