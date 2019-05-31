Johnson sits down with representatives from ag industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Farming is well behind schedule in South Dakota and members of Congress are taking notice on their recess.

According to the USDA, as of May 26 soybean planting was at only 6 percent, compared with 56 percent at this time last year. Corn is faring worse, with planting at 25 percent. That's behind the pace of 87 percent at this time last year; the five-year average was 90 percent. Only 2 percent of corn has emerged in the fields. Last year there was 45 percent.

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson was at the South Dakota Corn Growers Association in Sioux Falls meeting with people from the agriculture industry on Friday afternoon. Topics included trade, aid, the intersection of politics and agriculture, what's happening in Washington and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. KELOLAND News asked Doug Noem, Hamlin County corn farmer and president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, about what Washington can do to help corn growers in South Dakota.

"The first thing we'd like to see is keep, get our trading partners, and make sure we don't lose those," Noem said.

He says he is keeping a sharp eye on the weather, with sunny and dry weather needed. Tough calls are happening, he says.

"We're making hard decisions right now, whether or not we should continue planting or not," Noem said.