SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson introduced legislation to allow states to block state investments from reaching the Chinese Communist Party.

Johnson says the bill allows states to remove their money from companies that are linked to the CCP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican representatives from Missouri, Virginia, Iowa and Florida.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also supports the bill.

Johnson also weighed in on the expulsion of New York Congressman George Santos in a conversation with KELOLAND News Thursday.

The first-term Republican could become the sixth member of the House to be expelled by colleagues. The House Ethics Committee earlier this month said there was “substantial evidence” that Santos repeatedly broke the law.

The House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel him Friday.

Johnson calls Santos “a crook.”

“Now that we have that ethics report I am full throatedly behind kicking George Santos out; the guy does not belong in Congress,” Johnson said.

Despite pressure, Santos has refused to resign from Congress.