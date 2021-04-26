Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will return to Monument Health as soon as this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is back in rotation in South

Just hours after state health officials made the announcement, Monument Health in Rapid City is getting ready to distribute the vaccine once again.

You will be seeing these shots in Monument Health clinics as soon as this week. Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily stopped because several women in the United States experienced blood clots.

“The risks for these clots, these dangerous clots to develop are very low, less than one in a million. At the same time, if you look at the risk for someone who gets COVID-19, the risk is 40 cases per million,” Dr. Kurra said.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health says the risk you are taking by not getting a COVID-19 vaccine is more severe than if you get it.

“That’s why the CDC and FDA say we are risking people’s lives when we do not offer the vaccines,” Dr. Kurra said.

Scott Peterson, the Senior Director of Ambulatory & Pharmacy Operations, says the Johnson and Johnson shot will be offered in certain locations.

“We’ll be giving that out of our Custer location, as well as Rapid City location and also Spearfish. That vaccine will not be available at all locations,” Peterson said.

Peterson says Monument Health currently has 2,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We do at some point in time anticipate receiving more but we don’t know. The state is working on that. Since it’s been paused for a week or so that might help with the supplies a bit and we may receive more sooner,” Peterson said.

According to the State Department of Health website, about 43-percent of eligible people in South Dakota have completed the vaccination process.