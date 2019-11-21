John Harris students, staff and parents raising money for first grader with brain cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — John Harris Elementary students have raised thousands of dollars for a classmate battling brain cancer. The school is hoping to bring in even more donations with a special movie night this Friday.

Angelynn Hayner may not know the difference between pennies and quarters just yet but this kindergartner is counting on making a difference for another student.

“Well, Blaine is sick and also he needs pennies,” Hayner said.

Her donation is going to the “Quarters for Blaine” project. First grader Blaine Medalen is currently at Mayo Clinic getting treatment for brain cancer.

Matt Holsen: All of this is to help out a fellow classmate. Do you think that’s a good idea?

Hayner: Yeah. Because he needs help.

“So we came up with a way that students can donate a quarter every day to wear their pajamas to school, to wear a hat to school or get to chew gum. It’s been tremendous. We’ve raised over $2,500 in just quarters from the students,” Peterson said.

Fourth grade teacher Jessica Peterson says on top of the quarters fundraiser, she and John Harris staff members are organizing a movie night to take place this Friday in the gym.

“John Harris is a wonderful community, a loving community and an all-in community. The parents, the staff, the children themselves, want to do whatever they can to help each other out,” Peterson said.

Parents are donating a meal, water and popcorn for the event. The movie, Toy Story 4, will begin at 6:30. Peterson says being there for Blaine and his family is the right thing to do.

“We miss you. We can’t wait for you to come back and we’re rooting for you,” Peterson said.

Doors open Friday night at 6. There will be a free will donation taken for the meal being provided. Toy Story 4 will begin at 6:30. Tickets are $1. Popcorn and water is being sold for $2.