John Harris hosting movie night fundraiser for first grader fighting cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students, parents and staff members at John Harris are joining forces to raise money for a first grader battling brain cancer.

Kids have been bringing in quarters for roughly a week now and have already raised more than $2,500 for Blaine Medalen and his family. Blaine is currently at the Mayo Clinic getting treatment. On top of the quarters fundraiser, John Harris is hosting a movie night this Friday open to the public.

“We wanted to do something to help the family out. Mom’s been away from her family for a long time and we know it’s expensive,” fourth-grade teacher Jessica Peterson said.

Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Doors open Friday night at 6. There will be a free will donation taken for the meal being provided. Toy Story 4 will begin at 6:30. Tickets are $1. Popcorn and water is being sold for $2.

