SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Richard Thomas, who is best known for his role of John-Boy Walton in ‘The Waltons’, is starring in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ January 12-14 at the Washington Pavilion.

And with the trip to South Dakota, Thomas got to meet up with a former colleague from a movie he was in more than 30 years ago.

Richard Thomas is starring as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ While the actor is best known for some of his TV roles, he has a special love for the theater.

“Oh, you know, it’s like a blind date every night. You never know how it’s going to go, right? And there’s nothing quite like it if you’re in a really good show which never disappoints,” says Richard Thomas.

While here, Thomas reunited with Gary Brown. The two met on the movie set of ‘Crash Landing: The Rescue of Flight 232’ which was originally called ‘A Thousand Heroes.’ Thomas played Brown in the movie, who was the county emergency manager during the horrific 1989 crash in Sioux City, Iowa. Over the course of filming, the two became well acquainted.

“We talked and got to know each other and I had questions, but you know, just when you’re hanging out on the set, things just naturally flow,” says Thomas.

Along with Brown, some of the movie extras were also people who experienced the crash first hand. While 184 people survived the crash, 112 people died.

“One of the things we really appreciated was, Richard and the other actors and the crew that came in, their sensitivity to the fact that they were working alongside people who had experienced this event in real life,” says Gary Brown.

“We could never lose sight of it. It was there. It was around us all the time. It would help us in our performances and our ability to give, you know, deep and fully felt performances,” says Thomas.

Two men, who after 30 years, were able to rekindle their friendship.

“I was excited to come to Sioux Falls anyway, because I’ve never been to South Dakota. And then when I heard that Gary, you know, lived in the vicinity that was going to come down, it was just such a treat, I’m really happy and grateful,” says Thomas.

