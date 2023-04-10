SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be another court hearing for Joel Koskan this week in Pierre.

Koskan is accused of sexual grooming behaviors. Court documents say there is “probable cause” that he committed rape, aggravated incest, and sexual contact with a child under 16. Koskan is a former South Dakota legislative candidate. A judge recently rejected a plea agreement in the case.

The office of the South Dakota Attorney General says Koskan will be arraigned on alternate charges on April 11th.