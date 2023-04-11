This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota legislative candidate whose pre-sentencing investigation report said he had a self-diagnosed addiction to pornography has pleaded guilty to two counts of incest involving an adopted daughter.

Joel Koskan, 44, of Wood had been accused of sexual grooming behaviors. Court documents filed in November 2022 said there was “probable cause” that he committed rape, aggravated incest, and sexual contact with a child under 16.

A criminal complaint filed in the case alleged that Koskan exposed a minor to a foreseeable harm from 2014 to 2020 in Mellette County.

Tuesday morning, Koskan pleaded guilty to two alternate charges of incest, a class-5 felony, for acts committed in April 2022 at the family’s home in Mellette County. He was a Republican candidate for a state Senate seat at the time.

The young victim, now age 20, sat in the front row on the prosecutor’s side in the main courtroom at the Hughes County Courthouse. She told the court, “It’s been going on too long, and it’s been very hard on me.” She paused and sighed. “I’m sorry.”

“I’m just here to tell the truth and I know it’s not my fault,” she continued. She said there had been concern about what her coming forward would do to his life. “What he did to me,” she said, “is going to stay with me for life, too.”

Koskan, dressed in a blue suit and lighter blue tie, stood and told the judge in a voice so soft it was nearly inaudible that he was “sorry for the pain and suffering” he had caused her.

Circuit Judge Margo Northrup sentenced Koskan to the maximum five years in the penitentiary for sexual penetration (of her vagina with his penis) and the maximum five years in the penitentiary for fellatio and fined him $10,000 on each count.

Judge Northrup told the daughter that she was the victim and that by coming forward she could now take the first step in the healing process.

“You deserve to be loved, cherished and respected by a family,” the judge told her.

The judge said that the pre-sentence report noted Koskan represented a “high” risk of further inappropriate sexual activity if he remained in the home and that he could re-build his family connections through treatment.

After placing him in handcuffs, law enforcement officers led Koskan from the courtroom as he was taken into immediate custody.

Brent Kempema, who directs the criminal litigation division in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, presented the case for the prosecution. Defense attorney Clint Sargent of Sioux Falls represented Koskan.

A previous plea agreement in the case included no prison time for Koskan; it was rejected by a judge in March 2023. That plea agreement also would have required Koskan to pay for the victim’s college, therapist and insurance through the age of 22 as well as having no contact with the victim.

Koskan, who ran for District 26 state Senate, lost his race in November 2022 just days after the charges were brought against him. He had previously run for the district’s Senate seat in 2020 and in 2018, losing both times.