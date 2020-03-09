Joe Foss programs help students find careers

The Sioux Falls School District is going to be expanding some of its programs at Joe Foss, an alternative high school for at risk students.

The goal is to help students pick a career, but also, more importantly, to graduate.

Classrooms are not always about learning from a textbook. At Joe Foss, students are able to do internships with area businesses and receive credit.

The district is going to expand those services to try and reach more students.

“Where they can go complete internships and complete enough hours to be able to receive elective credits,” assistant superintendent Jamie Nold said.

The district also wants to give Joe Foss students the option to do more course work at the Career and Technical Education Academy.

“That might help to interest them into going on into vocational school or they go on to college really just to introduce them into a multitude of CT courses they could take,” Nold said.

They can also take what are called hybrid courses that are teacher led.

“Instead of being a whole semester long it’ll be six weeks, they’ll go through a lot of those standards at a faster pace, but the students don’t have to focus on so many courses, it may just be working on one or two or three courses especially if they are close to graduation,” Nold said.

For years, the at-risk students at Joe Foss were taking the bulk of their courses online, but the district says these expanded programs will better serve them.

“That’s really our ultimate goal is to introduce them to a variety of jobs they may be interested in and at the same time get them to that end goal of graduation,” Nold said.

Joe Foss also has a work for credit program where the students get to work in an industry and earn credit.