Joe Boever’s family frustrated, disappointed and saddened with Attorney General’s sentence and how he handled himself

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Paying fines and court costs as well as performing public service: That’s the sentencing Attorney general Jason Ravnsborg received for his driving the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg pleaded “no contest” to two misdemeanor charges. The state dropped the careless driving charge.

Joe Boever’s family, who was in attendance today, is not happy with the plea deal or the sentencing. KELOLAND News spoke with three family members, who say they did not receive any kind of closure and Ravnsborg only got a slap on the wrist.

While some people wore masks into the Stanley County Courthouse today, there was no hiding the emotions of Joe Boever’s family during the plea deal that Ravnsborg didn’t show up to.

“We waited 349 days to face his killer, but Ravnsborg didn’t have the courage to appear in court today,” Jane Boever said.

They are also frustrated with how Ravnsborg handled himself throughout the entire proceedings. The attorney general’s lawyer told the judge Ravnsborg is an honorable man. Boever’s family disagrees.

“Had he acted with honor he would have immediately pled guilty as soon as charges were announced, had he acted with honor he would have offered his condolences to the family,” Nick Nemec said.

Boever’s family was hoping to find some sort of closure today, but they say they did not and are saddened that Ravnsborg never accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Shame on you, why couldn’t you do the right thing and plead guilty early on, so we could all move on, why did you selfishly prolong this and deepen our wounds and why couldn’t you show remorse by taking the life of a man all this time you acted like nothing happened and did nothing wrong,” Jane said.

“I’m going to say this very bluntly; in every step of the process throughout this last year Mr. Ravnsborg has proved to me and the rest of the state and the country what type of person he is,” Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec said.

The Boever family went onto say they hope Ravnsborg resigns or the state legislature will impeach him.