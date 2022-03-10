SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Joe Boever’s family is responding to a letter concerning South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s actions before and after the deadly crash. South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price’s letter to the House Speaker says Ravnsborg is “unfit to hold the position of as chief law enforcement officer.” Boever’s cousin says he’s not surprised by one of the revelations surrounding Ravnsborg’s texting habits.

Nick Nemec says the most alarming piece of new information in the letter is Craig Price’s accusation that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was exchanging texts about Joe Boever with someone who appears to be a political consultant who, the letter says, texted two days after Boever’s death, “Well, at least the guy was a Democrat.”

“He’s shown very little morals throughout the process and the fact that they would be joking at least Joe Boever was a Democrat, so it doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Nemec said.

The letter says other text exchanges involving Ravnsborg included disparaging and offensive statements about law enforcement officers, judges, staff members, even a U.S Senator. Nemec agrees with Price’s assessment at the end of the letter that Ravnsborg is unfit to be attorney general.

“The guy’s a train wreck, he doesn’t deserve the office,” Nemec said.

But the letter is getting some pushback in Pierre. House Speaker Spencer Gosch says it’s another attempt to interfere with the House committee’s investigation. Nemec thinks the letter will add to the politics surrounding the case and might influence lawmakers who are deciding whether to impeach the Attorney General.

“There’s so much enmity between Gosch, Noem, the right-wing faction of the Republican Party and Noem, that this may be the excuse that some grasp onto to let Ravnsborg walk,” Nemec said.

Nemec says lawmakers have dragged the impeachment process out far too long as the 2022 legislative session prepares to wrap up.

Following our interview, Nemec headed to Pierre where lawmakers were meeting behind closed doors to discuss the Ravnsborg impeachment.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment about Secretary Price’s letter, but have not heard back yet.