J&L Harley-Davidson welcoming bikers ahead of Sturgis rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sturgis isn’t the only place seeing an uptick in business ahead of the rally.

Annette Doying and Scott Baker are on their way to western South Dakota all the way from Florida.

They decided to stop at J&L Harley-Davidson before heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We’ve been bunny hopping our way, seeing the beautiful North American continent in our RV trailering our bikes,” going to Sturgis, Annette Doying said.

Jimmy Entenman is one of the owners here. He says business has been going well ahead of the rally.

“This year so far compared to last year, our sales have been up, as far as sales over the counter, people buying shirts, that sort of thing, and like I said, I think people started sooner heading out to the rally, so I think you’re going to see a longer time period of people out there riding,” owner J&L Harley-Davidson, Jimmy Entenman said.

Entenman says due to the pandemic they do have a few safety precautions in place to help keep staff and customers safe.

“Every counter in our store has hand sanitizer, we have protective barriers, we have signs that say we have masks for you, we don’t require masks but we have them available, we are wiping down our showroom four times a day, all the grips, seats, handles, and we’ve been doing that since COVID started,” Entenman said.

But even with a pandemic, he is anticipating people will continue to stop by on their way out to Sturgis.

“I think we are going to see a pretty big push this weekend, a lot of people out riding, what else is there to do but to get out there and enjoy your motorcycle,” Entenman said.

For people like Doying and Baker, they’re just looking forward to spending time on their bikes.

“We are just really looking forward to the riding, and we are flat landers in Florida, and so to ride this terrain and see that geology we are really interested in that,” Doying said.

Entenman says each year, about a few weeks before the rally they start stocking up on inventory like oil filters and other common parts. This year they started doing that a little earlier because the pandemic has caused shipping times to be a little slower on getting parts.