SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The USD women take to the court on Saturday for the NCAA Sweet 16. Plenty of fans will be cheering them on in person or here in South Dakota.

Tom Slattery is getting ready for a crowd of Coyote fans to fill his business on Saturday.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars will be hosting a watch party for the game.

“We are planning on a good time, it’s my alma mater, so I want to support them as much as I can, bring as many people wearing red and black in here and having fun too,” owner, Tom Slattery said.

They’re going to be bringing in extra staff for the event and they’re even going to be creating specialty drinks for the watch party.

“We are coming up with a couple of specialty cocktail recipes that are either Coyote related or red related, we haven’t quite determined that we’ve got Yipeeo from Fernson on tap, we’ll be doing some beer specials with that,” Slattery said.

Inside, fans will be able to watch the game from the bar or the event room.

“Our event room too, we are actually doing some reserved seating for people with groups of 8 or more, we’ve already sold out four of the six tables that we are going to have available and we have a large 75 inch TV in there,” Slattery said.

Plus, if the weather is nice, fans can cheer on the coyotes from the patio.

“We just want to give people a home away from home to hang out with other USD fans and have some fun,” Slattery said.

There will also be live music once the game is over. Slattery says JJ’s Axes and Ales will also be open.