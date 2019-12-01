Jingle Bell Run raises money for arthritis research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People of all ages gathered at Fawick park this morning, despite the weather, to join in on the Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run.

The run is hosted nationally to bring in money for arthritis research and treatment. Due to weather, the run was cut down from its normal 5K to a one and a half mile walk.

Dustin Ebbesen, the corporate chair for the South Dakota Arthritis Foundation, says the top team raised over $2,600 for the event.

“Our treatment options have changed so much in the past few years. So being able to expand that and keep going with that is awesome so that’s what we’re hoping to do, that’s what I’m hoping to do,” Ebbesen said.

Ebbesen says 1 in 4 people have some sort of arthritis so the Foundation hopes to raise awareness for the disease as well.