Pennington County officials say Jessica Story’s body found in wooded area

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The body of Jessica Story, 33, of Rapid City, was found dead Wednesday, Aug. 11, in a wooded area off White Buffalo Road, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Story had been missing since the early morning hours of Friday, June 18 in the area of Merritt and White Buffalo roads.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Story’s family had been searching the area and had alerted law enforcement to an area of interest. Law enforcement found Story’s body.

No trauma to the body was detected. The cause of death has not yet been determined, the Sheriff’s Office said. Law enforcement is waiting for toxicology results from an autopsy completed today.

This is the second missing woman found in the Black Hills in about two weeks.

The body of Donna Pearson, 64, of Florida, was found on a hiking trail on July 31. She was reported missing on July 6.