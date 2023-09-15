SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Singer, rapper and songwriter Jason Bradley DeFord, or Jelly Roll, will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this fall.

Jelly Roll is known for his collaborations with rap artists like Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, and Tech N9ne. Earlier this year, he won three CMT Music Awards for his hit song “Son of a Sinner”.

The artist will play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 28th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 22.

Tickets will be available online and in person at the KELOLAND Box Office.