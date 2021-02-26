Jefferson High School on track to open on time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In just a few months, the Sioux Falls School District will be opening two more schools. One of them being Thomas Jefferson High School – in the northwest part of the city.

By August, students will be walking through the doors of Jefferson High School.

Director of Operational Services with the Sioux Falls School District says right now the project is on schedule.

“We are finishing areas up in the building, we are doing final inspections on two of the five houses, we’ve done final inspection yesterday on the academic area, and some of the gymnasium area,” director of operational services, Jeff Krieter said.

Jeff Kreiter says in the beginning of May they plan to start delivering furniture to the new school and install classroom monitors.

“Our hope is that we take over the building on June 1st,” Kreiter said. “Should be pretty good but we have to put finishes on some floors, like waxes, but there will be a lot of setups, getting things ready for the start of the school year.”

Overall he is happy with the progress.

“Once frost comes out of the ground, we still have a lot of landscaping, we have asphalt, we have some site work to do, seeding of grass, some of the irrigation at the high school has been complete but not all, so there’s a lot of those sort of things that will be taking place,” Kreiter said.

Kreiter says Ben Reifel Middle School in southeast Sioux Falls is on track for a June 1st completion date.