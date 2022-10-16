SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson High School here in Sioux Falls has been working to build up its marching band program since the school was built.

Jefferson’s High School marching band has made some big steps since it began two years ago.

“It’s not only developing the band, but you are also developing everything around the band,” said Shane Macklin, band director.

Band Director Shane Macklin has spent the last two years building the program into what it is today.

“To grow a program and be part of those first steps of the program and everything we’ve done here has been challenging but also a lot of fun,” Macklin said.

The band is mostly made up of freshman and sophomore students.

“I have a huge obsession with music and band in general. So last year when I joined I was a clarinet player and it was a really small band but it was really really fun, and I loved it so I came back again,” said Naoma Mclean, sophomore drum major.

Jefferson has participated and placed in many competitions this year including the Big Sioux Review in Brandon Valley where they won best in class.

“This last weekend we finished third in the large school division and had the third-highest score out of the 27 bands at the show,” Mclean said.

The band has no plans of stopping their momentum.

“For us, as small as we are getting the same things as they are it’s really cool to see that we can compete with people as big as they are,” said Gerrit Peck, sophomore mellophone player.

Jefferson High School was one of the many schools competing at the University of South Dakota for the Quad State Marching Competition Saturday.