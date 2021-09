SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Comedian Jeff Dunham’s new tour will include a stop in South Dakota.

Dunham is scheduled to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Wednesday, December 29.

Tickets for “Seriously” go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 4 at 10 a.m. Fan presales start on Thursday, September 30.

Dunham will be joined by characters including Peanut, Walter and José Jalapeño, among others.