Jeff Bezos and crew reach space on Blue Origin’s launch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos has fulfilled a childhood dream of launching into space, on his own rocket with three other private citizens. He becomes the latest billionaire to do so.

“We’re excited. We’ve been training. This vehicle is ready, this crew is ready, this team is amazing. We just feel really good about it,” Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said.

Just minutes before take-off, Bezos and his crew said they weren’t nervous or scared.

Also on board was an 18-year-old, who became the first space tourist.

“I am super excited to go to space and joining this flight. I’ve been dreaming about this all of my life and I’ll be the youngest astronaut ever because I’m 18 years old,” First space tourist Oliver Daemen said.

Bezo’s space flight comes on the heels of fellow Billionaire Richard Branson’s launch into space earlier this month.

Besides the 18-year-old, Bezos was also accompanied by his brother Mark and 82-year-old aviation trailblazer Wally Funk.

The trip into space lasted about 10 minutes where they experienced unbelievable views and several minutes of weightlessness.

It was a smooth landing when the crew touched down on the desert floor in West Texas.

It was like a heroes welcome home.

“It felt peaceful and serene and calm and natural. Surprisingly natural,” Bezos said.

“We had a great time. It was it was wonderful. I want to go again fast,” Wally Funk said.

“Big things start small and you can tell, you can tell when you’re on to something. This is important. We are going to build a road to space so that our kids and their kids can build a future,” Bezos said.

Named after America’s first astronaut, the New Shepard rocket soared on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Blue Origin plans two more launches this year, the first one sometime in the fall.