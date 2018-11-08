Local News

Jeb Bush Speaks At Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner In Sioux Falls

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:15 PM CST

Former Florida Governor and one time presidential candidate Jeb Bush is in Sioux Falls Wednesday night, but he's not campaigning for anything.  

Bush was the guest speaker at Wednesday night's 37th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children's Charity Fundraiser where he talked about Tuesday night's elections locally and nationally where Republicans did well even though they lost seats in the U.S. House.  

"I do think there is a consensus that people want to get things done, they want compromise more than the confrontation," Jeb Bush said.

Around 2,000  people attended Wednesday night's event, including Governor-elect Kristi Noem and Attorney General-elect Jason Ravnsborg. 

