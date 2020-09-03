Jean Rounds to have surgery at Mayo Clinic on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and his wife, Jean, shared an update on her cancer treatment.

According to a release from the senator, the couple traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester this week for a scheduled 90-day checkup. Doctors found a malignancy in the same spot where an initial sarcoma was located.

Jean will undergo a surgical procedure on Friday morning to remove the malignancy.

In May of 2019, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve—a sarcoma. She underwent six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February.