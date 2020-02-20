Jean Rounds rings the bell at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KELO) — Jean Rounds, wife of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), celebrated the end of cancer treatment Thursday morning by ringing the bell at Mayo Clinic.

Sen. Rounds posted a photo of Jean ringing the bell on social media. The post said Jean finished radiation which was the last step in her treatment plan.

You can see the full post below.

Rounds announced he will seek re-election for his U.S. Senate seat which is up for election in 2020. The primary will be in June, followed by the general election in November.