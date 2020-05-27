Jean Rounds remains cancer-free after checkup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Rounds remains cancer-free, according to the latest updates from Mayo Clinic which Sen. Mike Rounds’ (R-SD) office announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Rounds said he and his wife went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. last week for a 90-day post-radiation checkup. There was no evidence of cancer found after several days of testing.

Over the past year, Jean underwent six successful rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment which was completed in February.

Sen. Rounds is up for reelection in 2020, facing Scyller Borglum in the Republican primary election June 2.