Jean Rounds recovering from ‘unexpected’ surgery Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KELO) — Jean Rounds, the wife of U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), is recovering from surgery to remove a hematoma on Wednesday.

A news release from Sen. Rounds’ office said Jean experienced pain in her right leg and doctors found a hematoma at the site of her surgical incision.

The couple called Wednesday’s surgery an “unexpected hurdle,” but added there are no new concerns about cancer at this time.

In November, Jean had a successful surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor