Jean Rounds, former First Lady of South Dakota, dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Rounds, wife of Senator Mike Rounds, died Tuesday.

In May of 2019, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve—a sarcoma. Sen. Rounds says his wife died Tuesday morning in a news release from his office.

“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family,” Rounds said in the release.

Rounds has been a U.S. Senator for South Dakota since 2015. He won re-election in 2020.

From 2003-2011, Rounds served as the 31st governor of South Dakota.

Mike and Jean Rounds have four children.

Mike and Jean Rounds, 2006 | Courtesy Sen. Rounds office

Condolences to the Rounds family can be submitted online or mailed to:

P.O. Box 309

Pierre, South Dakota 57501