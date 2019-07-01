Jean Rounds cancer treatment begins, couple appreciates ‘overwhelming support’

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Rounds, wife of U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), has started treatment against a cancer tumor that was found near her sciatic nerve.

In a news release, Sen. Rounds’ office announced Jean underwent three days of chemotherapy treatment at The Mayo Clinic last week. Jean will spend the next two weeks recovering at home, in Fort Pierre, before they return to The Mayo Clinic for a second round of chemotherapy treatment in mid-July.

“As other families who have experienced a cancer diagnosis know, this has been a difficult and trying time for Jean and our family. Throughout it, we’ve been lifted by the overwhelming support and prayers from so many. Your support has been a true source of strength during Jean’s treatment,” the Rounds said in a statement.

“We’re pleased to report that Jean’s highly-qualified team of doctors at The Mayo Clinic has put together a plan designed to reduce the tumor using a curative approach. Jean just completed her first round of chemotherapy and has responded well to the treatment so far. We are now back in Fort Pierre so Jean can recover at home. We’re excited to be back in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family.”

On June 18, Jean announced she had malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve

Sen. Rounds is up for reelection in 2020.

