JazzFest 2019 ready to start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After an unexpected injury to their lead singer, the popular funk band ‘Here Come the Mummies’ won’t be performing at this year’s JazzFest.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still fun to be had.

It might be hot out, but volunteers like Grace Wellman are keeping their cool.

“We’re excited with the lineup that we have, and I hear the temps are going to go down a little, so we’re going to have a great weekend,” Wellman said.

There’s a strong lineup of musicians ready to take the stage, From Carolyn Wonderland to Tower of Power’s 50th anniversary.

“We have some very good local professionals and so we will have an opportunity, that’s a silver lining, is to headline some of our local professionals,” Executive Direcotr of the Jazz & Blues Society Trygve Fredrickson said.

There will even be special play areas and other fun activities for kids.

“We have Phil Baker and he has some things planned and the kids will have a really good time,” Fredrickson said.

And with liquor now being allowed, more fun for adults too.

“We have added cocktails, and they’re going to be served at, what they call, ‘Ready-to-drink,’ in the can,” Fredrickson said.

But don’t get too crazy, as with the intense heat, you’ll need to keep your cool as well.

“Wear loose-fitting clothes, light colors, get a wide brim hat and stay hydrated,” Fredrickson said.

There is also plenty of ways to get too and from the festival safely. With help from services like Lyft and Uber.

“They will be having a parking lot over at Hegg Companies this year, and they will have drop-offs and pick-ups over there. That’s on 57th Street; right next to the back entry of Yankton Trail,” Wellman said.

And if you decide to take your own car, you’ll have plenty of help getting around.

“If you come in, we’ll have people in each of the parking lots to help assist you, to get you where you need to go and help you get back out of the park,” Wellman said.

To see a list of all the performers and a schedule, see KELOLAND’s JazzFest page.