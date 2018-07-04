JazzFest 2018 And The Sock Puppet Menagerie: A Preview

If you take a look at the back of the band's CD case, you'll see the members described as "a rock and roll drummer, a church playing bassist, and a country guitarist." But these three Sioux Falls musicians, Tyson Conn on the drums, Chris White on bass, and John Grosz on guitar and vocals, play jazz. The name of the band? The Sock Puppet Menagerie.

"A grouping of unlike things," Grosz said. "So, and we, I just always wanted to call a band the Sock Puppets, and then we find out later on that Chris was in a band back in Detroit called the Sock Puppets, so we just had a name."

None of them have ever played JazzFest. This year, they will perform on Saturday, July 21.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun first of all, but it's also kind of humbling, because there are a lot of great musicians in the area," Conn said.

"I'm really flattered and honored," White said.

"We're really working to do really well, and we don't want to embarrass ourselves, and we're just looking to, it's a big honor to get up there on this stage," Grosz said.

They'll play on what's called the "second stage." Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Executive Director Rob Joyce says the name is a bit of a misnomer.

"We really should call it more of a regional, local stage because it's not 'second,' it's really just a different stage. It has incredible talent," Joyce said.

"There are some local players that are really good, and they've really set the bar pretty high around here," Grosz said.

Joyce has good things to say about The Sock Puppet Menagerie.

"They were very, very unique with their sound, and I thought that they had a lot of confidence in the way that they performed," Joyce said.

JazzFest 2018 will look a little different. For one, it's just two days this time around. Previously it's been three.

"We didn't want to sacrifice our incredible volunteer base who said, I can't give you three days, so we decided to go back to two, and it's still going to be jam-packed with just as much music and as much fun," Joyce said.

There will also be a spot for Lyft drivers.

"We are finalizing the use of a local parking lot that is adjacent to Yankton Trail where Lyft drivers can stop to pick up and drop off people, and ultimately, the thing that we hope that happens is that people get to and from JazzFest safely," Joyce said.

Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues has announced that the lot will be located just south of the park at 1300 W. 57th Street. The Sock Puppet Menagerie shares a camaraderie.

"I really enjoy the rehearsals as much as the performances out in public, I just really enjoy getting together with these guys once a week and running through tunes, and we laugh and talk about family and play some music on the side," White said.

Now, the JazzFest crowd will be able to check them out.

"We're really excited about sharing what we've done with the public, and having our family and friends there, too," White said.

Sounds like the right mix, or, you might say, menagerie for a music festival.