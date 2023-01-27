SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years.

The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.

An endowment of $55,000 to the Levitt at the Falls will be used specifically for music education, the society said in its news release. The endowment will be held by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will also donate $40,000 to the Sioux Falls Arts Council’s Artist Micro Grant program, which supports artists across all disciplines with $250 or $500 grants funding supplies, professional development, and a variety of other necessities for work.

The society has existed for more than 35 years. Its mission was to celebrate America’s original art form of jazz and blues. It has sponsored the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Festival, JazzFest, Jazz Camp, other events and scholarships.